Two Teens Busted While Burglarizing Woodside Construction Site, Arresting Officer Commended

Police Officer Steven Mercaldo from the 108th Precinct, pictured, is being praised for nabbing two teens they were attempting to steal items from a construction site in Woodside Tuesday (Photo: Google Maps (L) and Twitter (R) via @NYPD108Pct)

Jan. 19, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A cop from the 108th Precinct is being commended for nabbing two teens while they were attempting to steal items from a construction site in Woodside Tuesday, police said.

Police Officer Steven Mercaldo — along with members of the precinct’s public safety team — arrested the teens while they were trying to remove items from 70-33 Queens Blvd., where a 9-story residential building is currently being constructed, the NYPD said.

The 108th Precinct singled out Mercaldo via a tweet congratulating him for his work in catching the teenagers, who have a long rap sheet despite their young age.

The duo, Rafael Martes of Manhattan and Dylan Sanchez of 43rd Avenue in Long Island City, are aged 18 and 19 respectively, police said.

“Great job by Officer Mercaldo & the Public Safety team for apprehending & arresting two perpetrators actively BURGLARIZING a building on Queens Blvd.,” the tweet reads.

“The perpetrators have been previously arrested for ROBBERIES, Grand Larcenies of Autos & a slew of others. Outstanding Work!”

Police say Martes and Sanchez have both been charged with burglary and criminal trespassing following Tuesday’s incident.

