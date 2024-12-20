Italian Charities of America celebrate the holidays with traditional Christmas concert in Elmhurst

Dec. 20, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

The Elmhurst-based nonprofit Italian Charities of America brought holiday cheer to the community on Saturday, Dec. 14, with a special Christmas concert at their headquarters on 83-20 Queens Blvd.

This celebration, called “La Cantata di Natale,” was free and open to the public. Alessandra Belloni and her performance group “I Guillari di Piazza” (The Jesters of the Square) entertained attendees throughout the event with Southern Italian Christmas music.

Belloni was the artistic director and played percussions and did vocals. John T. La Barbera was the music director and composer and also played the guitar, mandolin and chitarra battente. Sebastian La Barbera played the guitar and mandolin. Joseph Giannini sang and played the accordion and tambourine. Steve Gorn played the bansuri flutes, saxophones and clarinet. Mara Gerety played the violin. Peter De Geronimo was the dancer.

The songs from the show were sung in Italian, Neopolitan and Sicilian. The costuming and musical instrumentation was traditional Southern Italian, while the narration was done in English.

In keeping with the Christmas theme, the concert concluded with Mary and her infant son Jesus being joined by I Guillari di Piazza in a reverent performance of the oldest known Neopolitan Christmas song with a nativity scene.