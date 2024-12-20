You are reading

Italian Charities of America celebrate the holidays with traditional Christmas concert in Elmhurst

I Giullari di Piazza left to right in the first photo: MARA GERETY (violin), PETER DeGERONIMO (dancer), ALESSANDRA BELLONI (artistic director, percussion, and vocals), JOHN LoBARBERA (music director, composer, guitar and mandolin), SEBASTIAN LoBARBERA (mandolin and guitar), and STEVE GORN (clarinet and flute). Photo by Walter Karling

Dec. 20, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

The Elmhurst-based nonprofit Italian Charities of America brought holiday cheer to the community on Saturday, Dec. 14, with a special Christmas concert at their headquarters on 83-20 Queens Blvd.

Photo by Walter Karling

This celebration, called “La Cantata di Natale,” was free and open to the public. Alessandra Belloni and her performance group “I Guillari di Piazza” (The Jesters of the Square) entertained attendees throughout the event with Southern Italian Christmas music.

Photo by Walter Karling

Photo by Walter Karling

Belloni was the artistic director and played percussions and did vocals. John T. La Barbera was the music director and composer and also played the guitar, mandolin and chitarra battente. Sebastian La Barbera played the guitar and mandolin. Joseph Giannini sang and played the accordion and tambourine. Steve Gorn played the bansuri flutes, saxophones and clarinet. Mara Gerety played the violin. Peter De Geronimo was the dancer.

Photo by Walter Karling

The songs from the show were sung in Italian, Neopolitan and Sicilian. The costuming and musical instrumentation was traditional Southern Italian, while the narration was done in English.

Photo by Walter Karling

Photo by Walter Karling

In keeping with the Christmas theme, the concert concluded with Mary and her infant son Jesus being joined by I Guillari di Piazza in a reverent performance of the oldest known Neopolitan Christmas song with a nativity scene.

The nativity is heralded musically. Photo by Walter Karling

I Giuliari di Piazza performers and the Italian Charities of America’s administration. (Left to right) Steve Gorn, ICA VP Alan Hartman, ICA President Domenic Giampino, Alessandra Belloni, ICA Board Chair Josephine Manzella, ICA Secretary Marie Carella, ICA Board Member Anthony Lo Faso, John La Barbera, Mara Gerety, Peter De Geronimo and Sebastian La Barbera. Photo by Walter Karling

